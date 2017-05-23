Judges divided in hearing on consumer...

Judges divided in hearing on consumer agency power

13 hrs ago

Federal appeals judges are divided as they hear arguments over whether the president should be able to more easily fire the head of the government's consumer finance watchdog agency. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, in a rare hearing Wednesday by a majority of its judges, took up the politically charged case involving the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the power of its director.

