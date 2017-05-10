Interior IDs 6 California monuments f...

Interior IDs 6 California monuments for possible end to protections

19 hrs ago Read more: KCRA-TV Sacramento

The Interior Department on Friday identified 27 national monuments , including six in California, that it is reviewing for possible changes to the protections created by Republican and Democratic presidents over the past two decades. President Donald Trump ordered the review last month, saying protections imposed by his three immediate predecessors amounted to "a massive federal land grab" that "should never have happened."

