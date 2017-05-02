Influential GOP Rep. Upton Says 'No' on Healthcare Bill
A respected moderate Republican lawmaker dealt a significant blow Tuesday to the languishing GOP health care bill, saying he opposes it even as House leaders seek support from holdouts in hopes of pushing the measure through the chamber this week. Rep. Fred Upton, R-Mich., who until this year chaired the House Energy and Commerce Committee, said he was against the legislation.
