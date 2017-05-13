In a Time of Madness, Sally Yates Is a Profile in Courage
Former acting US Attorney General Sally Yates testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee's Subcommittee on Crime and Terrorism on Capitol Hill May 8, 2017 in Washington, DC. Amidst the turmoil of another chaotic week in Trump world, the Comey firing and a pandemic of Washington spinelessness, there was a certain righteous symmetry that occurred Sunday night and Monday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Common Dreams.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|3 min
|Snorke
|240,591
|Americans split along party lines on firing of ...
|10 min
|anonymous
|67
|The Latest: Why global 'WannaCry' outbreak is u...
|21 min
|anonymous
|1
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|56 min
|tuffet Is my nameo
|1,530,796
|Donald Trump on first 100 days: It's a differen...
|1 hr
|Alt Right Watch
|797
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|1 hr
|Alt Right Watch
|938
|Sessions orders tougher criminal punishments
|4 hr
|Truth
|63
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC