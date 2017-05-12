ICE arrests increase under Trump showing a gloves are being taken offa

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement made 35 percent more arrests nationwide in roughly the first three months under President Donald Trump compared to the same period last year, though arrests were down 23 percent over 2014, according to government data. Nationwide, ICE made 41,898 arrests from Jan. 20 to April 29 compared to 31,128 in that period last year, according to ICE data.

