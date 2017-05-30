How Trump's Attacks on the Media Turn...

How Trump's Attacks on the Media Turned Into Literal Attacks...

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday May 27 Read more: SFGate

Katy Tur felt the crowd turn. As Donald Trump scolded the NBC reporter from the stage, calling her "little Katy" because he didn't like her coverage, the Trump supporters around her began to feel "like a large animal, angry and unchained."

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Julia 1,538,268
News James Comey fired as FBI director 10 min Ms Sassy 3,347
News The president keeps a solemn promise to put Ame... 20 min Trump your President 1
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 2 hr Donald Dangerfield 63,664
News Trump pulls US from global warming accord, to a... 2 hr anonymous 20
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 2 hr Justice Dale 241,052
News Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ... 3 hr spocko 215
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Stanley Cup
  1. North Korea
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tornado
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,802 • Total comments across all topics: 281,463,036

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC