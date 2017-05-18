House speaker says will send health bill to Senate in weeks

The U.S. House of Representatives will send its healthcare overhaul plan passed earlier this month to the Senate in a couple of weeks after it receives a final analysis by congressional reviewers, U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan said on Friday. WASHINGTON: The U.S. House of Representatives will send its healthcare overhaul plan passed earlier this month to the Senate in a couple of weeks after it receives a final analysis by congressional reviewers, House Speaker Paul Ryan said on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.