House speaker says will send health bill to Senate in weeks

The U.S. House of Representatives will send its healthcare overhaul plan passed earlier this month to the Senate in a couple of weeks after it receives a final analysis by congressional reviewers, U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan said on Friday. WASHINGTON: The U.S. House of Representatives will send its healthcare overhaul plan passed earlier this month to the Senate in a couple of weeks after it receives a final analysis by congressional reviewers, House Speaker Paul Ryan said on Friday.
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|13 min
|Dr Guru
|240,771
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|19 min
|Vickie
|1,533,420
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|27 min
|Gotti
|1,968
|Special prosecutor abruptly named to probe Trum...
|3 hr
|A Real Nut Job
|105
|Pvt. Chelsea Manning set for release after 7 ye...
|6 hr
|TerriB1
|32
|Donald Trump on first 100 days: It's a differen...
|9 hr
|huntcoyotes
|953
|House Republicans pass replacement to Obamacare...
|9 hr
|tina anne
|145
