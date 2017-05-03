House Speaker Ryan reassures conservatives wary of spending bill
House Speaker Paul Ryan sought to assure conservatives on Wednesday that a massive government-wide spending bill is a win for President Donald Trump and Republicans, citing “a really good down payment” on rebuilding the military and “the biggest increase in border security in a decade.” Ryan told conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt that the most important win for Republicans was breaking loose from former Democratic President Barack Obama's edict that increases in defense spending be matched with equal hikes for nondefense programs. The House is scheduled to vote on the bipartisan $1.1 trillion measure Wednesday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Herald.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|USAsince1680
|1,525,272
|Donald Trump on first 100 days: It's a differen...
|10 min
|Anti Trumpflake
|388
|Obamas to visit Chicago to discuss planned libr...
|11 min
|okimar
|141
|Sarkozy calls Netanyahu a - liar' (Nov '11)
|50 min
|Anita Hill Truther
|50
|The Battered Wife Syndrome Of The Human Rights ... (Oct '09)
|54 min
|Anita Hill Truther
|50
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|1 hr
|Ms Sassy
|8,522
|Comments
|1 hr
|Ms Sassy
|90
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC