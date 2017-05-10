House OKs GOP health bill, a step tow...

House OKs GOP health bill, a step toward Obamacare repeal

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Relieved Republicans muscled their health care bill through the House Thursday, taking their biggest step toward dismantling the Obama health care overhaul since Donald Trump took office. They won passage only after overcoming their own divisions that nearly sank the measure six weeks ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Donald Trump on first 100 days: It's a differen... 2 min Ms Sassy 415
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min My New Alias RULES 1,525,645
News House Republicans pass replacement to Obamacare... 10 min inbred Genius 2
News Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit... 55 min Huh 1,571
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 1 hr Ms Sassy 8,532
News Obama endorses French presidential candidate Em... 1 hr He Named Me Black... 1
News Obamas to visit Chicago to discuss planned libr... 1 hr CodeTalker 161
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,684 • Total comments across all topics: 280,770,398

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC