Hillary Clinton used her college commencement speech to...

Hillary Clinton gave the commencement address at her alma mater, Wellesley College, on Friday afternoon, delivering her most extended and blistering attack on President Donald Trump since her loss in the 2016 election. At the crux of Clinton's speech was a call to arms to the graduating class at the women's college, encouraging them to become politically engaged and to "advance the struggle for equality, justice, and freedom."

