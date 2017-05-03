Groups sue to keep drilling ban in Ar...

Groups sue to keep drilling ban in Arctic, Atlantic waters

Read more: Powhatan Today

Less than a week after President Donald Trump took steps to put U.S. Arctic and Atlantic waters back in play for offshore drilling, 10 environmental and Alaska Native groups sued Wednesday to maintain the ban on oil and gas exploration. The ban was a key part of former President Barack Obama's environmental legacy, aimed at protecting polar bears, walrus, ice seals and Native villages that depend on them from industrialization and oil spills.

