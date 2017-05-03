Groups sue to keep drilling ban in Arctic, Atlantic waters
Less than a week after President Donald Trump took steps to put U.S. Arctic and Atlantic waters back in play for offshore drilling, 10 environmental and Alaska Native groups sued Wednesday to maintain the ban on oil and gas exploration. The ban was a key part of former President Barack Obama's environmental legacy, aimed at protecting polar bears, walrus, ice seals and Native villages that depend on them from industrialization and oil spills.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|14 min
|John Galt
|1,525,332
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|34 min
|Dr Guru
|240,485
|Donald Trump on first 100 days: It's a differen...
|1 hr
|OneWomynRiot
|392
|Comments
|1 hr
|Pete
|92
|Obamas to visit Chicago to discuss planned libr...
|2 hr
|okimar
|143
|US asked that 1,934 Americans' names be 'unmask...
|3 hr
|He Named Me Black...
|1
|Sarkozy calls Netanyahu a - liar' (Nov '11)
|4 hr
|Anita Hill Truther
|50
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC