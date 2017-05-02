GOP targets law enacted after 2008 fi...

GOP targets law enacted after 2008 financial meltdown

Read more: Long Island Business News

Republicans who eagerly awaited a GOP president so they could take a heavy knife to many of the regulatory requirements for banks, insurers and other financial institutions finally get their chance. The House Financial Services Committee, led by Texas Rep. Jeb Hensarling, is slated to begin work Tuesday on legislation to largely undo the Dodd-Frank law, which Congress passed and Democratic President Barack Obama signed after the financial meltdown in 2008.

Read more at Long Island Business News.

Chicago, IL

