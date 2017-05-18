Fresh questions over Flynn add to Whi...

Fresh questions over Flynn add to White House turmoil

Fresh controversy swirled around former US national security adviser Michael Flynn Thursday after one report claimed he told the Trump transition team he was under federal investigation before he started in the role, and another said he opposed a military operation in Syria that Turkey would have opposed while he was secretly in its pay. The claims emerged even as it was announced that former FBI Director Robert Mueller had been appointed as special counsel to oversee the federal investigation into Russia's attempts to influence the 2016 election and the possibility of collusion with President Donald Trump's campaign officials -- a legal tangle in which Flynn plays a central role.

