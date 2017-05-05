France's vote ripples across Europe, ...

France's vote ripples across Europe, markets, diplomacy

18 hrs ago Read more: 680News

Whatever the result of France's presidential election, the choice will resonate far beyond France's borders, from extremist strongholds in Syria to Hong Kong trading floors and the halls of the U.N. Security Council. It could be bigger than Brexit - the future of Europe is at stake as disenchanted French voters choose between untested centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right nationalist Marine Le Pen in Sunday's presidential runoff.

