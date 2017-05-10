Former Obama security adviser declines invite to testify
Former President Barack Obama's national security adviser, Susan Rice, on Wednesday declined an invitation to testify at an upcoming Senate hearing on Russia's interference in the 2016 election. Rice's lawyer notified the senators chairing the hearing of her decision not to attend in a letter.
