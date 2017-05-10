Flashback: Barack Obama in Harvard Essay: The American Dream Is to Be Donald Trump
Long before failed president Barack Obama was trashing Trump on campaign stops he was praising him as the "American Dream" come true. While at Harvard Barack Obama penned an essay arguing the American dream is to be like Donald Trump.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gateway Pundit.
Comments
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|1 min
|joe
|1,017
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|John Galt
|1,530,899
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|10 min
|Justice Dale
|240,605
|France's election proves it - America is now an...
|18 min
|Aquarius-WY
|257
|Schools brace for impact if Congress cuts Medic...
|26 min
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
|Donald Trump on first 100 days: It's a differen...
|41 min
|Ronald
|807
|House Republicans pass replacement to Obamacare...
|2 hr
|Just Think
|131
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC