Fiscal discipline? Not now, as GOP pushes tax cuts
A jury on Tuesday returned a guilty verdict against a man guilty of abducting and killing a 15-year-old Northern California girl whose body has never been found. WASHINGTON - Republicans relentlessly complained about big budget deficits during Democratic President Barack Obama's two terms, but now a growing number in the GOP are pushing for deep tax cuts even if they add to the government's $20 trillion debt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|34 min
|idottio hardo con...
|240,651
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|47 min
|Reality Check
|1,528,282
|Valerie Jarrett: Barack Obama's senior advisor ... (Mar '15)
|54 min
|Geezer
|6
|Ted Cruz says White House shields Hillary Clint... (Oct '15)
|1 hr
|Fit2Serve
|31
|Donald Trump on first 100 days: It's a differen...
|1 hr
|Odor of the Right
|657
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|1 hr
|UMAKEWORLDPEACEUI...
|119
|Fired by Trump, Former Acting AG to Testify on ...
|4 hr
|Trump Failed 2 Vet
|13
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC