FCC votes 2-1 to advance repeal of Obama-era internet rules
The U.S. Federal Communications Commission voted 2-1 on Thursday to advance a Republican plan to reverse the Obama administration's 2015 "net neutrality" order. FCC Chairman Ajit Pai wants the commission repeal the rules that reclassified internet service providers as if they were utilities.
