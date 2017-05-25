FBI - investigating Jared Kushner's m...

FBI - investigating Jared Kushner's meetings with Russian officials'

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Bridgwater Mercury

The FBI is investigating meetings Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner had with Russian officials in December, according to reports. Mr Kushner, a key White House adviser, had meetings with Moscow's ambassador to the US, Sergey Kislyak, and Russian banker Sergey Gorkov.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bridgwater Mercury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News James Comey fired as FBI director 7 min UMORONRACEUMAKEWO... 2,778
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 13 min John 1,535,908
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 15 min Steve Hayes 240,957
News Atheists on the march in America (Aug '09) 16 min John 70,630
News Barack Obama charms golfing crowds during round... 41 min Lawrence Wolf 9
News In U.S. presidential first, Trump prays at Jeru... 1 hr fingers mcgurke 78
News Democrats hope to send Trump, Republicans a mes... 1 hr He Named Me Black... 14
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,638 • Total comments across all topics: 281,302,095

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC