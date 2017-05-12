FBI director James Comey fired in cla...

FBI director James Comey fired in clash with Trump

President Donald Trump abruptly fired FBI Director James Comey Tuesday, ousting the nation's top law enforcement official in the midst of an investigation into whether Trump's campaign had ties to Russia's election meddling. In a letter to Comey, Trump said the firing was necessary to restore "public trust and confidence" in the FBI.

