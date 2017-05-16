FBI chiefa s unceremonious ouster boo...

FBI chiefa s unceremonious ouster boomerangs on president

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Medincine Hat News

In dismissing Comey last week, Trump created the very real possibility that a respected law enforcement official known for an outspoken nature and willingness to buck political convention could resurface in public. On Tuesday, an associate revealed that Comey had written a memo in which he described Trump asking him to shut down an FBI investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Medincine Hat News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Aquarius-WY 1,532,206
News Donald Trump on first 100 days: It's a differen... 8 min CodeTalker 898
News James Comey fired as FBI director 11 min Drumpf Disaster 1,547
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 16 min Joe Balls 240,677
News Six examples of White House statements that tur... 17 min kuda 103
News Obama: Any misconduct at VA will be punished (May '14) 17 min Hope 7
News Contradictions by Trump create credibility gap ... 28 min CodeTalker 10
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,004 • Total comments across all topics: 281,075,727

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC