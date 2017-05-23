Fact check: Medicaid a target for cuts despite assurance
There are 49 comments on the Croydon Guardian story from 9 hrs ago, titled Fact check: Medicaid a target for cuts despite assurance. In it, Croydon Guardian reports that:
Medicaid is clearly in line for cuts under US President Donald Trump's budget despite assurances to the contrary from his budget chief. . @POTUS Donald J. Trump & @VP Michael Pence meet with Budget Director Mick Mulvaney in the Oval Office of the @WhiteHouse today.
#1 9 hrs ago
tRump promised to protect the sick and the poor.
He lied.
"I am going to take care of everybody," tRrump told 60 Minutes before being elected.
"I don’t care if it costs me votes or not. Everybody’s going to be taken care of much better than they’re taken care of now."
He lied.
According to the Congressional Budget Office, the AHCA would lead to 23 million fewer people with health insurance than if tRump simply left the system alone.
"I’m not going to cut Social Security like every other Republican and I’m not going to cut Medicare or Medicaid,” tRump told the Daily Signal in May 2015.
He lied.
But his budget cuts Medicaid by $1.49 trillion, about half its expected budget, and slashes Social Security’s disability insurance program by $31.4 billion.
During the campaign, tRump said his tax plan was “going to cost me a fortune, which is actually true.”
He lied.
He told Meet the Press that “for the wealthy, I think, frankly,[taxes are] going to go up. And you know what it? It should go up.”
That also wasn’t true.
His tax plan is a festival of cuts for the richest Americans in general, and for tRump in particular.
The AHCA is also, at its heart, a massive tax cut for the rich — the redirection of $600 billion in health subsidies for the poor to tax cuts for the wealthy is the main cause of the bill’s coverage losses.
This isn’t splitting hairs.
tRump ran as an economic populist.
He was a Republican who was for you, the little guy.
He was a Republican who was going to protect Social Security and Medicaid, cover everyone with better health insurance, and raise taxes on plutocrats like himself.
He is a liar, a con-man, and a fraud.
To believe otherwise is a supreme effort of willful ignorance and active denial.
#2 9 hrs ago
Medicaid needs to be cut! Food stamps need to be cut! The fact is we now have almost half the country receiving food stamps due to Obama and his changing and loosening of the regs to allow for more and more American's to simply get something for nothing! The states should be allowed to require drug testing for a check from the government and free medical along with food stamps. If you are of good health, working age, and especially those getting benefits like that from the government without any children there is no reason you shouldn't be getting drug tested and required to work for your benefits. There are several things people getting a free living from the government could be doing to EARN their living too, just like those that actually are working for a living to pay taxes to give others a free ride that are perfectly capable of working themselves. And if you have to pass a drug test to work and pay taxes then it shouldn't be to much to require that those getting free benefits have to pass one too!
And the liberal politicians out there talking about killing children and taking food out of their mouths is as usual their over the top drama filled bs! All those programs will actually still be getting a raise in the amount of money they currently get, Trump's proposal simply cuts the amount increased to them.....it doesn't cut money from them, it's cut the amount of a raise they get!
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,680
#3 8 hrs ago
"Medicaid a target for cuts despite assurance."
GOOD!
I'm getting tired of CONSTANTLY hearing the "Oh woe is me" crap from "the poor".
I'm also getting tired of those same people thinking my taxes need to raised so their freeloader lifestyle can be continued.
Guess what pal, no one pays for MY insurance. I pay for my own and feel absolutely no need to pay for someone elses as well.
#4 7 hrs ago
Wow! Angry, rich, white folk!
The budget can be fiddled with until the cows come home. It won't mean jack. We've got less than two years until the next bubble because we aren't touching the investment bankers. That's all there is to it.
#5 7 hrs ago
You aren't paying squat for someone else. Comprehensive healthcare coverage in the industrial market, especially with dependents on average cost $8700.00 a year before 2009. That's approximately $725.00 in monthly premiums.
If you can't afford healthcare insurance now with federal subsidies or believe that the cost is unaffordable now then you never purchased comprehensive healthcare insurance in the last 20 years.
#6 7 hrs ago
The Government is cutting funds available to illegal aliens, and able bodied people. One group doesn't belong here, and the other group can get a job and pay for their own coverage.
#7 7 hrs ago
It's inhuman that American citizens should have to go without being able to buy/afford market rate comprehensive healthcare coverage and forego seeing a qualified physician regularly to ward off common illnesses'.
It's no better that many senior citizens retired and living on reduced incomes rely on pet food to survive monthly.
What a way to show some appreciation for the sacrifices of the elderly in the American society
#8 7 hrs ago
And the cost for the same coverage in 2016 was $9,400.00 or $783.34 per month. If you couldn't afford health insurance in 2009 when the average family income was higher by over to $1000.00 per year than in 2016 how can you afford it now?
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,680
#9 7 hrs ago
Wrong. Just wrong.
Just who do you think pays for Medicaid? It's part of not only the federal budget but state budgets as well ergo it's TAX MONEY that pays for it.
BTW, I do pay for my own insurance and am fully aware of how much it costs, which is EXACTLY why I feel absolutely no need to pay for someone elses.
The balls on these people to think that they should be able to tell me I need to pay more taxes just so they can continue to get their free sh*t.
#10 7 hrs ago
If their employers didn't pay a portion of their healthcare cost before losing their jobs then they did not have healthcare insurance. It's always been as simple as that.
Those were the people depending on the emergency room and driving hospitals to bankruptcy.
Look around at the shrinking hospital and emergency room services in rural communities across the South, in rural locations and Midwestern areas of America.
The population in those regions are being desecrated. There's no jobs and healthcare access under Trumpcare. Those are his loyal supporters.
They couldn't pay for their own comprehensive healthcare before the economic apocalypse and they're not capable of paying for healthcare now.
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,680
#11 7 hrs ago
Wow.
Angry, poor, "get the rich" folks....
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,680
#12 7 hrs ago
First, there's no such thing as Trumpcare. It passed the house, is still in the Senate, and hasn't been signed into law.
All the problems with "healthcare" fall squarely to Obamacare, which IS the law.
I do find it interesting that everyone agrees Obamacare is an unmitigated disaster yet I have yet to hear anything from the left on how THEY propose to fix it.
#13 7 hrs ago
If all you were earning is $1000.00 more in annual income before the economic collapse than you're earning now it's reason to believe you never purchased comprehensive healthcare coverage in the industrial market and went without seeing a physician regularly.
That $1000.00 doesn't justify being in opposition to comprehensive healthcare subsidies if your employer doesn't subsidies' your healthcare.
#14 6 hrs ago
What problems. Typically those of you who employers don't provide healthcare never had comprehensive healthcare coverage.
So there's no problem you're facing. If you can't afford healthcare with the federal government provided financial assistance and your state didn't open Medicaid for your convenience that's not a problem created by ACA
If you don't earn enough to pay the comprehensive healthcare premiums by the law you're exempt from the penalty for not having healthcare insurance.
Where's the problem?
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
2,001
Location hidden
#15 6 hrs ago
If you want to know what is cut, it is the money going for illegals, and not the sick and poor American citizens. You POS liars are nothing short of imbeciles. Go to a Social Security Office and you will see mostly Hispanics that can't speak English and blacks filing for disability. Obama doubled our debt and he more than doubled welfare and food stamps. He created a whole new group of mooches and illegal parasites.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
2,001
Location hidden
#16 6 hrs ago
It's imploding for everyone except mooches.
#17 6 hrs ago
That's what the Republicans' are engaging in with the current proposal in Congress, getting back at the wage earners and working poor.
Dismantling ACA subsidies and Medicaid is just more of the same, consolidating the wealth of the United States among the wealthiest individuals in the United States exacerbating income inequality with a $1.6 Trillion dollar shift of income disguised as tax cuts.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
2,001
Location hidden
#18 6 hrs ago
Fake News
#19 6 hrs ago
Medicaid I'd paid from the Medicare tax. You're employment tax pays those expenses because it's an insurance that provides medical care for you in an event of a personal catastrophe and you cannot provide for yourself.
"The balls on these people to think that they should be able to tell me I need to pay more taxes just so they can continue to get their free sh*"
That is a phony narrative. You aren't taxed more to pay healthcare cost for anyone. That sounds good to you but it's a bogus claim.
No person earning less than $200k pay no more now than before 2008 and those earning $200K are kicking in 0.9% now. That's less than 7% of the working population.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
2,001
Location hidden
#20 6 hrs ago
It is amazing that those mooches that do not pay taxes are always so proactive for others to pay them.
