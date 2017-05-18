Eric Holder Is Taking Credit for Bara...

Eric Holder Is Taking Credit for Barack Obama's New Career As a Street-Style Star

Read more: New York Magazine

Barack Obama emerged as a surprise street style star in the months since he left the White House, and now, former Attorney General Eric Holder is attempting to take all the credit for his fashionable transformation . The former president was recently spotted in Milan in a sleek black suit and white button down shirt with multiple buttons unbottoned.

