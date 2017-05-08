Educators value after-school program Trump wants to nix
As one group of squealing, chanting students smack a ball into the pavement in a heated game of four square, another finishes an after-school writing lesson inside Circleville Elementary School. Later in the library, an instructor guides other students in a role-playing activity on how to handle criticism from a sassy friend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.
