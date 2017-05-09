Does the AHCA take away a veterans ta...

Does the AHCA take away a veterans tax credit?

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: San Jose Mercury News

Two California congressmen are at odds over whether the newly passed bill to repeal and replace Obamacare imperils a health care tax credit for 7 million veterans. As the House of Representatives debated the American Health Care Act or AHCA last week, Rep. Mark Takano, D-Riverside, took to the House floor to denounce a provision of the bill pertaining to veteran health care.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min John 1,528,763
News France's election proves it - America is now an... 4 min INFIDEL 190
News James Comey fired as FBI director 13 min INFIDEL 267
News Fired by Trump, Former Acting AG to Testify on ... 15 min Lawrence Wolf 27
News Donald Trump on first 100 days: It's a differen... 39 min spocko 673
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) 1 hr Farts 24,335
News Valerie Jarrett: Barack Obama's senior advisor ... (Mar '15) 1 hr Lottery Traitors 8
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,211 • Total comments across all topics: 280,913,345

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC