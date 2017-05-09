Does the AHCA take away a veterans tax credit?
Two California congressmen are at odds over whether the newly passed bill to repeal and replace Obamacare imperils a health care tax credit for 7 million veterans. As the House of Representatives debated the American Health Care Act or AHCA last week, Rep. Mark Takano, D-Riverside, took to the House floor to denounce a provision of the bill pertaining to veteran health care.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|John
|1,528,763
|France's election proves it - America is now an...
|4 min
|INFIDEL
|190
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|13 min
|INFIDEL
|267
|Fired by Trump, Former Acting AG to Testify on ...
|15 min
|Lawrence Wolf
|27
|Donald Trump on first 100 days: It's a differen...
|39 min
|spocko
|673
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Farts
|24,335
|Valerie Jarrett: Barack Obama's senior advisor ... (Mar '15)
|1 hr
|Lottery Traitors
|8
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC