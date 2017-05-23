Democrats, watchdog seek Trump's ethi...

Democrats, watchdog seek Trump's ethics waivers

The message from a senator to the government ethics office: Use your authority to force the president to reveal how many waivers he's granted to ex-lobbyists in his new administration. That was Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley's demand to the Office of Government Ethics in June 2009.

Chicago, IL

