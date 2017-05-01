Democrats say they now know exactly w...

Democrats say they now know exactly why Clinton lost

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Star-Telegram.com

A select group of top Democratic Party strategists have used new data about last year's presidential election to reach a startling conclusion about why Hillary Clinton lost. Now they just need to persuade the rest of the party they're right.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 11 min Moving to NZ 240,450
News Donald Trump on first 100 days: It's a differen... 12 min DR X 281
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 13 min Cheech the Conser... 1,524,702
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 30 min Unravelling Donnie 8,507
News Katy Perry Wants To Know If You Miss Your Black... 57 min They cannot kill ... 7
News How many of President Donald Trump's tweets inc... 1 hr Fcvk tRump 24
News Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12) 3 hr Tm Cln 26
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,927 • Total comments across all topics: 280,705,415

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC