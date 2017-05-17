Creeping closer: MSNBC has good week ...

Creeping closer: MSNBC has good week competing with Fox

Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

With President Donald Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey the week's big story, MSNBC had one of its best ratings weeks in memory - perhaps an ominous sign for troubled Fox News Channel. MSNBC topped Fox among the 25-to-54-year-old age demographic for the first time since the week of Dec. 29, 2008, just after Barack Obama's first election, the Nielsen company said.

Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

