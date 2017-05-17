Creeping closer: MSNBC has good week competing with Fox

With President Donald Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey the week's big story, MSNBC had one of its best ratings weeks in memory - perhaps an ominous sign for troubled Fox News Channel. MSNBC topped Fox among the 25-to-54-year-old age demographic for the first time since the week of Dec. 29, 2008, just after Barack Obama's first election, the Nielsen company said.

