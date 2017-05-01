Budget chief says spending bill still...

Budget chief says spending bill still a 'win'

Budget Director Mick Mulvaney is insisting the budget deal that will keep the government running until September is a win for the White House, despite complaints from President Trump. Mulvaney is citing a $15 billion infusion of defense spending - about half of what Trump asked for in March - as a huge win for the White House, among other measures.

