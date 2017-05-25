Boehner: Trumpa s term a disaster,a aside from foreign affairs new

Boehner: Trumpa s term a disaster,a a...

19 hrs ago

Former House Speaker John Boehner says that aside from international affairs and foreign policy, President Donald Trump's time in office has so far been a "complete disaster." Speaking at an energy conference Thursday in Houston, Boehner praised Trump for his approach abroad and his aggressiveness in fighting Islamic State militants, according to the energy publication Rigzone.

Chicago, IL

