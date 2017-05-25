Body-slamming the press: Gianforte skirmish marks media relations low point
There are 5 comments on the Western Star story from 13 hrs ago, titled Body-slamming the press: Gianforte skirmish marks media relations low point. In it, Western Star reports that:
A reporter being slammed into the ground by a Republican politician, prompting criminal charges on the eve of his first congressional election, is putting a new spotlight on mounting hostility between the media and America's governing party. "You're lucky someone doesn't pop one of you," a CNN journalist, Kyung Lah, tweeted after speaking with one Republican voter.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Western Star.
|
#1 9 hrs ago
Gianforte wins. The corrupt british tabloid failed to influence the election. Great news. British newspapers shouldn't be colluding in america politics
|
#2 8 hrs ago
Excellent point. The collusion of Britain's strong Communist political elements with American Democrats has been ongoing for over a hundred years.
|
#3 7 hrs ago
For far too long, ordinary hard working worker ("middle") class Americans have depended on the Republicans to resist efforts of the violent Democrats to marginalize and then finally to destroy them. All too often they find themselves left on the field of battle with the Republican politicians nowhere in sight. With the Gianforte win, those abused people - most of whom are ordinary Christian White people - now have a glimmer of hope that in this new Trump Republican era the Republican party is providing politicians who are willing to fight.
Ronald
|
#4 2 hrs ago
This headline has another meaning: "Body-slamming the press: Gianforte skirmish marks media relations low point."
But to begin, two versions of the incident have emerged, in conflict with each other. So let us not jump to conclusions.
And especially let us not do so when the news media outlets have reached a low point all by themselves via their incessant bias and propaganda slamming the President. In the eyes of the news media workers, the President can do nothing right.
As bad if not worse, the news media workers foster and further the extreme beliefs of the anti-Trump fanatics who view the President as a demon and a dictator crazy to the core.
By its failed reportage, the news media outlets have discredited themselves and rendered themselves untrustworthy. Straight reporting has left the building.
In a democracy, the news media provide facts and information to help shape public opinion. The news media have lost sight of this vital role in favor of attacking the President daily all day. Woe to democracy. The news media have jumped ship.
|
“HUNTING RIGHTS ADVOCATE”
Since: Oct 08
16,729
Boggy Creek
|
#5 45 min ago
The news media jumped ship a long time ago during the Viet Nam conflict. Yellow journalism is the only kind of news produced in America these days. The news media is more interested in their Neilson ratings than the truth. Couple that with the fact that most of the news media endorse the liberal/leftist mentality and you get the one sided garbage that we see every day now. There is no objective news reporting.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|OBAMANATION
|1,535,703
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|4 min
|southern at heart
|2,709
|Democrats hope to send Trump, Republicans a mes...
|25 min
|Denizen_Kate
|11
|Obama given rock star welcome in Berlin
|32 min
|Retribution
|73
|Fact check: Medicaid a target for cuts despite ...
|36 min
|RIP
|68
|Obama in Berlin: 'We Can't Hide Behind a Wall'
|1 hr
|Dee Dee Dee
|33
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|2 hr
|Coffee Party
|240,936
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC