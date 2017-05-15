Biden to headline DNC's annual LGBT g...

Biden to headline DNC's annual LGBT gala in New York

There are 1 comment on the NewsOK.com story from 4 hrs ago, titled Biden to headline DNC's annual LGBT gala in New York. In it, NewsOK.com reports that:

Former Vice President Joe Biden will headline the Democratic National Committee's annual LGBT Gala in New York next month, the DNC says. DNC Chair Tom Perez says the former vice president will receive the inaugural LGBT hero award for his advocacy on behalf of gays and lesbians at the June 21 dinner.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Theocraencyclica l

Philadelphia, PA

#1 1 hr ago
Bernie Sanders was set to headline the event, but DNC insiders fixed it so he couldn't.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News James Comey fired as FBI director 4 min Retribution 1,308
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 6 min RoxLo 1,531,535
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 40 min SoetoroSucked 240,651
News Six examples of White House statements that tur... 44 min RiccardoFire 41
News Donald Trump on first 100 days: It's a differen... 50 min Lawrence Wolf 865
News Americans split along party lines on firing of ... 2 hr inbred Genius 99
News Schools brace for impact if Congress cuts Medic... 3 hr Retribution 24
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,054 • Total comments across all topics: 281,041,094

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC