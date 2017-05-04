Barack Obama wades into French electi...

Barack Obama wades into French election in favor of Emmanuel Macron

Read more: Mashable

Barack Obama made his first big political endorsement since leaving office, wading into the hotly contested French election on Thursday to endorse Emmanuel Macron. In a taped video shared by a Macron spokeswoman on Twitter, Obama said, "the French election is very important to the future of France and the values that we care so much about, because the success of France matters to the entire world."

