Barack Obama tees off at home of golf on first visit to Scotland
Barack Obama tees off at St Andrews' Old Course during a visit to Scotland ????: Andrew Milligan pic.twitter.com/dBUOLt2eGq However, Mr Obama, who is well-known for his love of the sport, could not resist being in the country without having a round at the world-famous home of golf in Fife. Mr Obama took time after the third hole to wander over to the crowd who had been following him round the course.
