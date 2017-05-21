Barack Obama Golfs in Tuscany
Barack Obama has made it clear ... he's worried about the state of our union, but it didn't get in the way of what looks like an awesome round of golf ... Italian style. The best part of the video ... he clearly relishes driving the golf cart.
