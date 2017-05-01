Arkansas lawmakers OK moving 60,000 off hybrid Medicaid plan
Senate President Jonathan Dismang speaks to officials from the state Department of Finance and Administration as the Joint Budget Committee meets on Tuesday, May 2, 2017, in Little Rock, Ark. Arkansas lawmakers gave initial approval Tuesday to legislation that would move 60,000 off the state's hybrid Medicaid expansion and impose a work requirement on some participants.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,525,209
|Obamas to visit Chicago to discuss planned libr...
|3 min
|Lawrence Wolf
|130
|News With book, Ivanka Trump must walk complica...
|3 min
|anonymous
|5
|Donald Trump on first 100 days: It's a differen...
|12 min
|spocko
|370
|Obama meets with at-risk youth ahead of Chicago...
|27 min
|SoetoroSucked
|115
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|55 min
|Abandoned memories
|240,482
|Absent glitter and Trump, journalists honor pre...
|2 hr
|okimar
|50
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC