Arkansas lawmakers OK moving 60,000 o...

Arkansas lawmakers OK moving 60,000 off hybrid Medicaid plan

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Fairfield Citizen-News

Senate President Jonathan Dismang speaks to officials from the state Department of Finance and Administration as the Joint Budget Committee meets on Tuesday, May 2, 2017, in Little Rock, Ark. Arkansas lawmakers gave initial approval Tuesday to legislation that would move 60,000 off the state's hybrid Medicaid expansion and impose a work requirement on some participants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Cheech the Conser... 1,525,209
News Obamas to visit Chicago to discuss planned libr... 3 min Lawrence Wolf 130
News News With book, Ivanka Trump must walk complica... 3 min anonymous 5
News Donald Trump on first 100 days: It's a differen... 12 min spocko 370
News Obama meets with at-risk youth ahead of Chicago... 27 min SoetoroSucked 115
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 55 min Abandoned memories 240,482
News Absent glitter and Trump, journalists honor pre... 2 hr okimar 50
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,897 • Total comments across all topics: 280,746,773

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC