Aide posts joking video of Clinton avoiding 'unwanted Trump hug'
Philippe Reines, who stood in as Donald Trump during debate preparation for Hillary Clinton during the 2016 election, tweeted a video showing him jokingly trying to force a hug on Clinton while they practiced for a debate in September. Philippe Reines, who stood in as Donald Trump during debate preparation for Hillary Clinton during the 2016 election, tweeted a video showing him jokingly trying to force a hug on Clinton while they practiced for a debate in September.
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Schools brace for impact if Congress cuts Medic...
|2 min
|Vlad
|67
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|5 min
|Meat Curtains 101
|1,533,864
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|13 min
|Vlad
|2,168
|Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ...
|27 min
|Idiotic Interregnum
|55
|Donald Trump on first 100 days: It's a differen...
|45 min
|Retribution
|957
|Contradictions by Trump create credibility gap ...
|2 hr
|Fcvk tRump
|74
|Special prosecutor abruptly named to probe Trum...
|3 hr
|o see the light
|107
