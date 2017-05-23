Agency-by-agency look at Trump's budget
Highlight: The proposed budget would limit subsidies to farmers, including a cut in government help for purchasing crop insurance. Crop insurance is overwhelmingly popular program with farm-state senators in both parties, and previous farm bills have only increased spending.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Yessir Erafat
|1,534,903
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|2 min
|Steve Hayes
|240,864
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|12 min
|Gaggy
|2,512
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|27 min
|Farts
|24,355
|Joe Biden to give Class Day address at Harvard
|58 min
|CodeTalker
|3
|Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ...
|1 hr
|girlcrush
|138
|In U.S. presidential first, Trump prays at Jeru...
|3 hr
|Frogface Kate
|68
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC