After Saudi arms deal, defense shares fly

Shares of the three major U.S. defense contractors rose to all-time highs in the first day of trading after President Donald Trump bestowed Saudi Arabia with a $110 billion arms deal. The agreement, which could expand up to $350 billion over 10 years, sent shares of Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp. and Raytheon Co.

