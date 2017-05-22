After Saudi arms deal, defense shares...

After Saudi arms deal, defense shares fly

3 hrs ago

Shares of the three major U.S. defense contractors rose to all-time highs in the first day of trading after President Donald Trump bestowed Saudi Arabia with a $110 billion arms deal. The agreement, which could expand up to $350 billion over 10 years, sent shares of Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp. and Raytheon Co.

