After Saudi arms deal, defense shares fly
Shares of the three major U.S. defense contractors rose to all-time highs in the first day of trading after President Donald Trump bestowed Saudi Arabia with a $110 billion arms deal. The agreement, which could expand up to $350 billion over 10 years, sent shares of Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp. and Raytheon Co.
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|2 min
|Drumpf Disaster
|2,339
|Texas revives transgender 'bathroom bill' for p...
|6 min
|anonymous
|5
|Trump calls special counsel Russia probe 'great...
|25 min
|C Kersey
|3
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 hr
|Early to bed
|1,534,359
|In U.S. presidential first, Trump prays at Jeru...
|2 hr
|UidiotRaceUMAKEWO...
|43
|Up To 40 Percent Of Obamacare Website Hasn't Be... (Nov '13)
|3 hr
|C Kersey
|5
|Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ...
|4 hr
|John McQuan
|113
