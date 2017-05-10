A top Republican senator is pitching an out-of-the-box idea to...
Republican Sen. Mike Lee garnered attention Thursday after tweeting that President Donald Trump should appoint none other than Judge Merrick Garland - President Barack Obama's choice to fill a vacant Supreme Court seat last year - to replace James Comey as FBI director. Lee, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee who is one of the chamber's most conservative members, pitched the idea to White House officials Wednesday following a previously scheduled meeting with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to discuss tax reform, his communications director told Business Insider.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Americans split along party lines on firing of ...
|1 min
|Truth
|61
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|7 min
|Alt Right watch
|714
|Unpublished Manuscript Reveals Obama Called Ame...
|17 min
|Fundie Sniffling
|65
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|44 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,530,423
|Donald Trump on first 100 days: It's a differen...
|1 hr
|Alt Right watch
|758
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|NotSoDivineMsM
|240,563
|Democrats press for independent probe of Russia...
|1 hr
|Singledad
|17
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC