A top Republican senator is pitching ...

A top Republican senator is pitching an out-of-the-box idea to...

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Republican Sen. Mike Lee garnered attention Thursday after tweeting that President Donald Trump should appoint none other than Judge Merrick Garland - President Barack Obama's choice to fill a vacant Supreme Court seat last year - to replace James Comey as FBI director. Lee, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee who is one of the chamber's most conservative members, pitched the idea to White House officials Wednesday following a previously scheduled meeting with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to discuss tax reform, his communications director told Business Insider.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Americans split along party lines on firing of ... 1 min Truth 61
News James Comey fired as FBI director 7 min Alt Right watch 714
News Unpublished Manuscript Reveals Obama Called Ame... 17 min Fundie Sniffling 65
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 44 min Cheech the Conser... 1,530,423
News Donald Trump on first 100 days: It's a differen... 1 hr Alt Right watch 758
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 hr NotSoDivineMsM 240,563
News Democrats press for independent probe of Russia... 1 hr Singledad 17
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,605 • Total comments across all topics: 280,969,343

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC