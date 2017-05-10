A top Republican senator is pitching an out-of-the-box idea to...

Republican Sen. Mike Lee garnered attention Thursday after tweeting that President Donald Trump should appoint none other than Judge Merrick Garland - President Barack Obama's choice to fill a vacant Supreme Court seat last year - to replace James Comey as FBI director. Lee, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee who is one of the chamber's most conservative members, pitched the idea to White House officials Wednesday following a previously scheduled meeting with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to discuss tax reform, his communications director told Business Insider.

