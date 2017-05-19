A look at Iran's presidential candidates
TEHRAN, Iran - Iranians head to the polls Friday to vote in the Islamic Republic's presidential election, casting ballots in a contest largely seen as a referendum on the country's nuclear deal with world powers. President Hassan Rouhani is widely seen as the front-runner after his moderate administration struck the atomic accord.
