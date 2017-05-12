12 killed, including 10 S Korean children, in China accident
Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in series of shooting attacks in Phoenix last year that left at seven people dead and two others wounded over a four-month period last year. Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in series of shooting attacks in Phoenix last year that left at seven people dead and two others wounded over a four-month period last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Yeah
|1,527,755
|Fired by Trump, Former Acting AG to Testify on ...
|31 min
|USA Today
|7
|France's election proves it - America is now an...
|34 min
|Denny CranesPlace
|116
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|Dr Guru
|240,614
|Donald Trump on first 100 days: It's a differen...
|1 hr
|Chicagoan by Birth
|643
|Another ObamaCare challenge heads to the Suprem... (Oct '15)
|2 hr
|Bogus Repeal
|36
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Worship my farts
|24,325
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC