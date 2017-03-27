'Worldwide momentum' on climate change despite Trump: UN official

Governments have created "worldwide momentum" to slow climate change despite threats by U.S. President Donald Trump to pull out of the 2015 Paris Agreement to slash greenhouse gas emissions, the U.N.'s climate chief said on March 31. "The Paris Agreement remains a remarkable achievement, universally supported by all countries when it was adopted," Patricia Espinosa, head of the U.N. Climate Change Secretariat in Bonn, wrote in a letter to staff. Trump, who doubts that greenhouse gases from fossil fuels are warming the planet, began undoing former President Barack Obama's policies to slow global warming this week in a shift to favor the U.S. coal industry.

