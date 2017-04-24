With just hours to spare, the House a...

With just hours to spare, the House approves a bill to avoid a government shutdown

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

With just hours to spare, the House easily approved a short-term spending bill Friday that would prevent a partial federal shutdown over the weekend. But on President Donald Trump's 99th day in office, lawmakers were leaving for the weekend without completing two other measures he's coveted: A Republican health care overhaul and a budget financing government for the entire year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News U.S. appeals court grants Trump request on clim... 9 min uIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR... 6
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 21 min Drumpf Disaster 8,556
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 34 min Dr Guru 240,407
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 hr uIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR... 1,523,585
News How many of President Donald Trump's tweets inc... 3 hr anonymous 2
News Trump isn't going to get the health care victor... 3 hr John McQuan 9
News Comments 4 hr Pete 69
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,875 • Total comments across all topics: 280,636,802

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC