Will France elect a Gallic Barack Obama?

Will France elect a Gallic Barack Obama?

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: New Jersey Herald

The French are too intellectually vain to borrow others' political ideas, but too interested in style not to appreciate and appropriate that of others. So, on May 7 they might confer their presidency on a Gallic Barack Obama.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 9 min USS LIBERTY 1,522,713
News Donald Trump on first 100 days: It's a differen... 25 min Jim-ca 21
News Top StoryTrump tells young immigrants in US ill... 1 hr 07 Mustang 86
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 1 hr flack 8,549
News Americans have rendered their verdict on the fi... 2 hr 07 Mustang 119
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 2 hr District 1 240,359
News U.S. Homeland Security not targeting Dreamers: ... 4 hr Red Crosse 10
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,761 • Total comments across all topics: 280,601,132

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC