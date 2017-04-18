Who's Running the Government? Trump has yet to fill 85% of key...
Nearly 100 days into his term, President Donald Trump hasn't nominated anyone for 85% of key executive branch positions that require Senate confirmation. Of the 554 positions requiring confirmation, as of Saturday, 473 have no nominee, 35 have been announced but not formally nominated, 24 have been nominated, and just 22 have been confirmed thus far, according to a database put together by the Washington Post and the nonpartisan Partnership for Public Service.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|VetnorsGate
|1,520,302
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|20 min
|AND THE WINNER IS...
|8,357
|Pence embraces US-Australia partnership after T...
|24 min
|huntcoyotes
|6
|Nation-Now 47 mins ago 7:57 p.m.First protected...
|30 min
|huntcoyotes
|15
|Top StoryTrump tells young immigrants in US ill...
|35 min
|huntcoyotes
|21
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|45 min
|ShovePhart
|24,304
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|6 hr
|Kid Rocker Panel
|240,283
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC