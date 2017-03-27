White House says real story is about leaking, not Russia
In this Feb. 1, 2017, file photo, then-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn speaks during the daily news briefing at the White House, in Washington. On the defensive, the White House is throwing counter punches to deflect attention from three investigations into the Kremlin's interference in last year's election and possible Russian ties to President Donald Trump or his associates.
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|3 min
|WHAT
|36,850
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|7 min
|Joy
|1,511,308
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|13 min
|OG RASKAL
|7,615
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|20 min
|Coffee Party
|239,794
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|LiberalPhartz
|24,259
|Poll: Most disapprove of Trump, except on economy
|1 hr
|Trump your President
|29
|Americans spent an estimated $17 billion on amm...
|1 hr
|huntcoyotes
|273
