White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill
Eager for a victory, the White House expressed confidence Thursday that a breakthrough on the mired Republican health care bill could be achieved in the House next week. The chamber's GOP leaders, burned by a March debacle on the measure, were dubious and signs were scant that an emerging plan was gaining enough votes to succeed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|copout
|1,519,464
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|1 min
|ardith
|8,250
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|District 1
|240,240
|Nation-Now 47 mins ago 7:57 p.m.First protected...
|1 hr
|Joe
|6
|Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit...
|2 hr
|Joe
|1,434
|Trump says he does not see expanded role for U....
|2 hr
|Newt G s Next Wife
|3
|France's Macron has call with Obama ahead of el...
|2 hr
|Newt G s Next Wife
|4
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC