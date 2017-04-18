White House pushes uncertain bid to r...

White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

14 hrs ago Read more: KAUZ

Eager for a victory, the White House expressed confidence Thursday that a breakthrough on the mired Republican health care bill could be achieved in the House next week. The chamber's GOP leaders, burned by a March debacle on the measure, were dubious and signs were scant that an emerging plan was gaining enough votes to succeed.

