White House Easter Egg Roll photos th...

White House Easter Egg Roll photos throughout history: Warren G. Harding to Barack Obama

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Washington Examiner

The White House Easter Egg Roll is a tradition that dates back to 1878, started under President Rutherford B. Hayes. Here are photos of how presidents throughout history have continued it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Examiner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 6 Things Michelle Obama's Already Done Since Le... 2 min Smoothass 4
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 5 min OrangePerv 8,104
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 19 min DEMS THE PARTY OF... 240,066
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 39 min copout 1,517,073
News Trump takes aim at Obama's efforts to curb glob... 3 hr Nana68 91
News Trump's Army secretary nominee hit with accusat... 4 hr Rick Perry s Closet 14
News 5 things to know about US Vice President Mike P... 7 hr 16 TEEN SHOTS chi... 10
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,045 • Total comments across all topics: 280,350,957

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC