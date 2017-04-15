When a lawmaker is treated as the villain in a class play
In the auditorium of his old middle school just blocks from where he still lives, the congressman who is a lead author of the stalled House Republican health care bill was treated like the villain in a class play. It didn't matter that Rep. Greg Walden was on a first-name basis with many of the roughly 800 attendees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|8 min
|Reality Check
|1,516,731
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|NotSoDivineMsM
|240,041
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|2 hr
|Drumpf Disaster
|8,081
|Trump Is Just George W. Bush But Racist
|2 hr
|Jesus Latter Day ...
|31
|COMMENTARY: Obamas leave an image that will nev...
|3 hr
|American_Infidel
|81
|Trump gives generals more freedom to make decis...
|3 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit...
|4 hr
|huntcoyotes
|1,351
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC