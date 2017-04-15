When a lawmaker is treated as the vil...

When a lawmaker is treated as the villain in a class play

2017-04-15

In the auditorium of his old middle school just blocks from where he still lives, the congressman who is a lead author of the stalled House Republican health care bill was treated like the villain in a class play. It didn't matter that Rep. Greg Walden was on a first-name basis with many of the roughly 800 attendees.

